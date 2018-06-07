

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have released a photo of a suspect who allegedly assaulted, threatened, and forcibly confined a woman near the city’s Fort York neighbourhood over a two-day period this week.

According to investigators, on June 4 and June 5, a suspect kept a woman confined in the area of Bathurst Street and Lake Shore Boulevard and assaulted her.

Police say the suspect, who has been identified as 29-year-old Hussain Al-Naqeeb, of Maple, is still outstanding and is facing several charges in connection with the case, including assault with a weapon, uttering threats, and causing unnecessary suffering.

A photo of the suspect has now been released and police say Al-Naqeeb is believed to be about five-foot-ten and 185 pounds.

Al-Naqeeb, police say, is considered to be violent and possibly armed with a knife.

Investigators are asking anyone who spots him not to approach the man but to call 911 immediately.

Members of the public with information about the case can also contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.