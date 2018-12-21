

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A man accused of kidnapping, assaulting and sexually assaulting a woman in Mimico is being sought by Toronto police.

Officers were called to the area of Lakeshore Boulevard West and Royal York Boulevard at around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

A woman told police she was kidnapped at knife point, forced into a nearby apartment, assaulted with a weapon and sexually assaulted at the time.

A suspect, identified as 31-year-old Garnet St. Clair, of Toronto, is wanted in connection with this alleged incident. Police said he is believed to be “armed, violent and dangerous.” If anyone locates St. Clair, officers said they should not approach him and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-1104 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).