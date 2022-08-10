Toronto police are looking for a suspect after a woman was repeatedly punched in the face in North York on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the Sheppard Avenue and Yonge Street area around 5 p.m. for an assault.

A woman was on her way to Sheppard-Yonge Station when a man walked by her on the sidewalk and allegedly punched her in the face several times.

Police said the woman did not know the man.

On Wednesday, police released photos of the suspect taken from a surveillance video. He is described as between 25 and 30 years old, five-foot-eight to five-foot-nine, with a medium build.

Police say he was wearing a dark blue baseball hat, a light blue surgical mask, a dark green t-shirt, dark blue jeans, dark shoes and was carrying a large black and grey duffle bag.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.