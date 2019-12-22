

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating after a woman was allegedly robbed and forced into a downtown alley where she was sexually assaulted early Saturday morning.

Police say the incident occurred at around 4:45 a.m. in the area of Sherbourne and Dundas streets.

According to investigators, a 22-year-old woman was walking in the area when she was approached by a man with a knife.

The man, police allege, attempted to rob her and subsequently forced her into an alley, where he sexually assaulted the young woman.

Police say the suspect is believed to be a black male with a medium complexion who is between five-foot-eight and five-foot-eleven. Police say he is between the ages of 25 and 30 and has a medium to muscular build with a wide face. He was clean shaven at the time of the alleged incident and was seen wearing black pants and a black jacket with a white hood.

“He is believed to be armed, violent, and dangerous,” police said in a news release issued Saturday.

If the suspect is spotted, police are asking members of the public not to approach him but to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about the case can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.