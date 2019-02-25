

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 21-year-old woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Brampton.

The shooting happened in the area of Goreway Drive and Yorkland Boulevard at around noon on Monday.

“The victim and the suspect, who are known to each, were outside of a residence on Yorkland Boulevard in the city of Brampton during the early afternoon,” a news release issued by investigators said. “After some discussion, the suspect retrieved a firearm and shot the victim causing her to suffer non-life-threatening injuries.”

Officers said the suspect fled the scene in a 2013 black Dodge Dart with the Ontario licence plate CFTS 598.

Devon Ruddock-Brooks, 20, is wanted for attempted murder and several other related offences in connection with this investigation.

“Ruddock-Brooks should be considered armed and dangerous,” police said. “If located do not approach, call 911.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact officers at 905-453-2121, ext. 2133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).