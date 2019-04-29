Suspect sought after woman sexually assaulted at east-end home
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, April 29, 2019 8:40AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 29, 2019 8:42AM EDT
Police are trying to identify a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at a home in the city’s east end on Sunday.
Investigators say at around 3 a.m., a man gained entry into a woman’s home in the area of Kingston Road and Woodbine Avenue.
While inside the residence, police say the suspect sexually assaulted a female occupant of the home.
The suspect has been described by police as a white male between the ages of 20 and 30 years old. He is approximately 165 pounds with a slim build, has a dark beard and short dark hair that is shaved on the sides.
He was seen wearing casual, slim-fit pants, a hooded jacket with two white horizontal lines on the elbow, dark running shoes with white soles, and was carrying a knapsack.
Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.