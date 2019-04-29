

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are trying to identify a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at a home in the city’s east end on Sunday.

Investigators say at around 3 a.m., a man gained entry into a woman’s home in the area of Kingston Road and Woodbine Avenue.

While inside the residence, police say the suspect sexually assaulted a female occupant of the home.

The suspect has been described by police as a white male between the ages of 20 and 30 years old. He is approximately 165 pounds with a slim build, has a dark beard and short dark hair that is shaved on the sides.

He was seen wearing casual, slim-fit pants, a hooded jacket with two white horizontal lines on the elbow, dark running shoes with white soles, and was carrying a knapsack.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.