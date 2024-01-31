Suspect sought after woman sexually assaulted at Mississauga house party: police
A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Published Wednesday, January 31, 2024 7:29AM EST
Peel police are searching for a suspect after they say a woman was sexually assaulted at a house party more than two months ago.
On Nov. 26, 2023, police say a 23-year-old woman was sexually assaulted while at a house party in Mississauga.
The suspect, who investigators say is known by the name “Huncho,” has been described as a Black male in his 20s who is about five-feet, eight-inches tall, with a thin build and a distinctive tattoo on his left hand.
Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to contact the special victims unit at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460.