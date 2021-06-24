Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted during a massage in Greektown on Tuesday.

According to investigators, a man placed an advertisement on social media offering free massage services to women. A woman responded to the ad and attended an address in the area of Danforth and Gough avenues, police say.

When the woman arrived at the basement apartment unit, police say, she was sexually assaulted by a man.

The suspect is described by investigators as a white male who stands about five-foot-five and has a large build and receding hair line. He was wearing glasses, shorts, a short-sleeve shirt, and Asics running shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.