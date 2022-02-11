Suspect sought after woman sexually assaulted in downtown Toronto
Toronto police say a man sexually assaulted a woman near Bloor and Spadina on Feb. 7, 2022. (Toronto Police Service)
Published Friday, February 11, 2022 11:26PM EST
Police are looking for a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted in downtown Toronto on Monday.
The incident happened in the area of Bloor Street West and Madison Avenue, east of Spadina Avenue, around 9 p.m. on Feb. 7.
Police said a 23-year-old woman was walking on Bloor when she was approached by a man asking for directions.
The man then sexually assaulted the woman on the sidewalk, police said.
On Friday, police released images of the suspect, who is described as five-foot-six with a medium build, scruffy beard and weighs 130 to 140 pounds.
He was wearing a dark navy winter jacket, light track pants, dark coloured toque and was carrying a black bag.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).