

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman in Yorkville.

The incident occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Cumberland Street and Bay Street.

Police say a 23-year-old woman was walking in the area when she was approached by a man from behind and sexually assaulted.

The woman, according to investigators, was able to break free and run for help.

The suspect is believed to be in his mid-20s and is approximately five-foot-six to five-foot-nine with a skinny build and a thin beard.

He was wearing a black baseball hat, a light-grey hoodie with his hood over his hat, and was wearing baggy pants.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.