

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 46-year-old woman was attacked from behind while walking on a pathway in the city’s Don Valley Village area overnight.

Toronto police said the victim was walking along a footpath near Don Mills Road West and Goodview Road at about 12 a.m. when she was approached from behind by a male suspect.

He allegedly covered her mouth and sexually assaulted her.

Another person heard the assault taking place and chased the suspect toward Shaugnessy Boulevard, but the suspect was able to evade capture, police said.

The suspect is described as being between five-foot-eight and five-foot-ten inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sex crimes unit at 416-808-7474.