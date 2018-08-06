

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have released an image of a suspect who police allege sexually assaulting a woman on a subway downtown on Sunday.

The incident is alleged to have occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on board an eastbound subway between Woodbine and Main stations.

Police say a 27-year-old woman, who boarded the train at St. George Station, was sitting beside a man on the subway when he sexually assaulted her.

The man, police say, is approximately 50 years old with black hair and a receding hairline.

Investigators also say the man has a mole on the bridge of his nose.

He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers, and had a brown and white shopping buggy with white wheels.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.