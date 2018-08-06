Suspect sought after woman sexually assaulted on subway
Police have released this image of a suspect wanted in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman on the TTC.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, August 6, 2018 10:16AM EDT
Police have released an image of a suspect who police allege sexually assaulting a woman on a subway downtown on Sunday.
The incident is alleged to have occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on board an eastbound subway between Woodbine and Main stations.
Police say a 27-year-old woman, who boarded the train at St. George Station, was sitting beside a man on the subway when he sexually assaulted her.
The man, police say, is approximately 50 years old with black hair and a receding hairline.
Investigators also say the man has a mole on the bridge of his nose.
He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers, and had a brown and white shopping buggy with white wheels.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.