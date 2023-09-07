Toronto police are searching for a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in a department store in the city’s west end last month.

The incident happened in the Dufferin Street and Bloor Street West area at around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 14.

Police said a woman was shopping in a store when an unknown man walked up behind her.

He then allegedly sexually assaulted the woman. The suspect shortly fled the store and was last seen headed toward Dufferin Street.

On Thursday, police released a photo of the suspect, asking for the public’s help identifying him.

He is described as between 25 and 30 years old, five-foot-ten, with an average build and black braided hair.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing black shorts, a black shirt, and a black jacket with pink interior lining.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.