Peel police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman walking along a trail in Brampton this week.

The incident happened on the Chinguacousy Trail near Central Park Drive between 3:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

As the woman was walking, she noticed a man following her, police said.

“The victim confronted the suspect who then allegedly sexually assaulted the victim before leaving the area,” police allege in a news release on Thursday.

Investigators have released photos of the suspect, who is described as a Black male between 20 and 30 years old with a slim build and dark hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and purple baseball cap, a black T-shirt with a white Under Armour logo, basketball shorts, white shoes, and a black and grey sweater.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-453-2121 ext. 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).