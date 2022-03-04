Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly spat at a woman on a TTC subway train last week.

Police said it happened on Feb. 25 onboard a westbound train travelling from Broadview Station.

The man allegedly spat at the woman twice in what police said was an “unprovoked attack.”

The man got out of the train at Spadina Station and fled in an unknown direction.

On Friday, police released security camera images of the suspect. He is described as between the ages of 25 and 35, five-foot-eight with a medium build and was unshaven.

Police said he was wearing a grey toque, blue jacket, dark-coloured blue jeans, sunglasses, black shoes and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).