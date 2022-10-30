Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly stabbed a woman in the neck in East York last week.

The incident happened on Oct. 19 near Danforth and Gledhill avenues, which is a few blocks east of Woodbine Avenue.

According to police, a woman was at an establishment in that area with a group of friends.

At 3:48 a.m., the woman and her friends then went to a nearby schoolyard, police said.

A man, who was reportedly at the same establishment, also attended the schoolyard.

A verbal altercation ensued between the woman and the man. He then allegedly stabbed her in the neck and fled the area.

The victim was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say it is believed that the man goes by the name "Moe".

He is described as Black with a medium complexion, a stocky build, and short hair. The suspect, whom police said is “believed to be violent and dangerous,” was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweater, a dark baseball hat, and dark pants.

Anyone who locates this individual is urged to not approach him, but instead call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information can also contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.