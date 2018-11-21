

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police have identified a 59-year-old man wanted in connection with a stabbing near Pearson International Airport on Wednesday afternoon that left a 60-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries.

The incident took place at a residence on Harrow Street, located in the area of Airport and Derry roads, just before 4 p.m.

Investigators said the suspect and the victim are related.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Norman Tim Cormier, of Hamilton, in connection with this case. He has been described by officers as a five-foot-nine man weighing about 200 pounds with short brown and grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a white, four-door 2018 Nissan Micra with the Ontario licence plate CFLN 389 and was wearing a khaki top with jeans.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121, ext. 2133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).