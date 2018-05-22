

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Toronto police have released surveillance footage of a suspect after a woman was “violently struck” in the face while crossing at a downtown intersection last week.

The incident took place at Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue at around 9 a.m. on May 17.

Investigators said the 42-year-old woman was walking while using her cell phone when she was struck and knocked to the ground.

Several witnesses came to the woman’s aid as the suspect fled the scene on foot travelling northbound on Spadina Avenue then eastbound on Bulwer Street, officers said.

The suspect has been described as a five-foot-six man between the ages of 20 and 30 with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured hooded sweatshirt with small orange or red writing on the chest and five white stripes on the left wrist area, a white T-shirt, dark-coloured pants and dark shoes.

Officers have released security camera video and images of the suspect in an effort to identify him.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).