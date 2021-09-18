Toronto police have released images of a suspect wanted in connection with sexual assaults at a mall in North York.

Police say they were called to Yorkgate Mall, in the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West, at around 11 a.m. Saturday.

A man allegedly approached several women and sexually assaulted them.

Police say the suspect is described as between five-foot-ten and six feet, with a medium build, olive complexion, dark hair and a dark beard.

He wore a black and white “Calvin Klein” sweater, black sweat pants, and black shoes with white soles.

Police did not release the number of victims but say there may be more.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-803-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).