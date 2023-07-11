York police are searching for a male suspect wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Vaughan on Monday night.

Police say that at around 11 p.m., a 42-year-old woman was walking in the area of Atkinson Avenue between Bathurst Street and Rosedale Heights when an unknown male suspect approached her and touched her in a sexual manner without her consent.

The suspect then fled the area on foot, according to police. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

He is described as a white male in his mid-thirties with a heavy build and dark brown hair, last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts and running shoes.

Investigators are urging anyone with information to come forward.

“York Regional Police would like to encourage anyone who feels they may have been a victim of a sexual assault to come forward and report the incident to police,” police said in a press release.

“There is no statute of limitations for sexual offences and offenders can be prosecuted well after the date of the offence.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the York Regional Police Special Victims Unit – Sexual Assault Section at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.