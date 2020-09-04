

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto police are searching for a suspect who they believe is responsible for two hate-motivated assaults in Etobicoke.

Police said the first incident was reported last week in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and First Street.

A suspect approached a 21-year-old man and, without warning, struck him several times. Police said the suspect then removed the man’s turban before running eastbound on Lake Shore Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a white male, stands five-foot-six to five-foot-nine. He was wearing a dark-coloured hooded sweater, bright orange hat, dark pants and white shoes.

On Monday, near Dwight Avenue and Birmingham Street, an unknown man approached a 23-year-old man and struck his head, police said.

The suspect fled the scene northbound on Dwight Avenue.

He is described as white, 20 to 25 years old, five-foot-eight, and weighs 180 lbs. He was wearing a grey hooded sweater, grey sweatpants and a black baseball cap.

Police said they believe the same suspect is responsible for both attacks.

An image of the suspect has been released, hoping the public can help identify him.

“Police are actively investigating these incidents as hate-motivated assaults. Officers from the Hate Crime Unit will continue to work with divisional officers to establish the full circumstances,” police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.