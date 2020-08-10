Toronto police are searching for a male suspect after a woman was allegedly abduction in Scarborough on Monday evening.

According to investigators, a man allegedly forced a woman into a vehicle in the area of Empringham Drive and Sewells Road at 5:41 p.m.

In a tweet issued just before 9 p.m., police said they believe the woman was abducted.

ABDUCTION:

Empringham Dr + Sewells Rd

*5:41 pm *

- Man forced woman into a car and fled

- Police believe she is abducted

- Suspect is: Santhoskumar Selvarajah, 34

- Grey/white shirt, blue shorts, baseball cap with red logo

- Driving black Acura TSX #CKJE 528#GO1496868

A suspect wanted in connection with this investigation has been identified by officers as 34-year-old Santhoskumar Selvarajah. Police said he was wearing a grey and white shirt with blue shorts and a baseball cap with a logo on it.

Police said Selvarajah was driving a black Acura TSX with the licence plate CKJE 528.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.