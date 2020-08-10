Suspect sought in alleged abduction of woman in Scarborough
Santhoskumar Selvarajah is seen in this photo. (Toronto Police Service)
Published Monday, August 10, 2020 8:58PM EDT
Toronto police are searching for a male suspect after a woman was allegedly abduction in Scarborough on Monday evening.
According to investigators, a man allegedly forced a woman into a vehicle in the area of Empringham Drive and Sewells Road at 5:41 p.m.
In a tweet issued just before 9 p.m., police said they believe the woman was abducted.
A suspect wanted in connection with this investigation has been identified by officers as 34-year-old Santhoskumar Selvarajah. Police said he was wearing a grey and white shirt with blue shorts and a baseball cap with a logo on it.
Police said Selvarajah was driving a black Acura TSX with the licence plate CKJE 528.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.