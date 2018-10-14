

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police have released a photograph of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault on the Exhibition Place grounds that left another man with head injuries.

It happened on Oct. 12 at around 8 p.m. near Dufferin Street and Saskatchewan Road.

A 34-year-old man was approached by an unknown man who assaulted him and then fled the area, Toronto police said.

The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for serious head injuries.

On Sunday police released a description and photograph of the suspect in the assault.

The suspect is described as being between 35 and 40 years of age. He stands about five-foot-ten and weighs around 220 pounds, with a heavy build. He has a shaved head, goatee, and missing teeth. He was wearing a teal green t-shirt and dark jeans.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.