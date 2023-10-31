Police have now released images of a suspect who investigators say is wanted in connection with “numerous hate-motivated” incidents of mischief, including vandalism, in the city’s east end.

According to police, between Oct. 21 and Oct. 29, a man vandalized a number of items on public and private property in the area of Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East.

“After consultation with the Service's specialized Hate Crime Unit, the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

Images of the alleged perpetrator have been released by investigators and officers are asking anyone with information about the incidents to contact police at 416-808-5504 or via email at 10779@tps.ca. Anonymous information can be provided to police through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.222tips.com.

The accused, police said, was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark pants, black running shoes with white soles, and was seen carrying a multi-coloured backpack.

“When suspected hate-motivated offences are reported to police, the investigation will be led by a Divisional investigator,” police said in the news release.

“The Hate Crime Unit will be made aware and specialized officers from that unit will support the investigation as needed.”