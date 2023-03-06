Police are searching for a driver who allegedly struck a male pedestrian on Sunday morning in Vaughan, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

Just before 9:30 a.m., York Regional Police (YRP) were called to the intersection of Riverock Gate and Jane Street for reports of a fail-to-remain collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle. He was rushed to hospital by paramedics with serious injuries and remains in life-threatening condition.

The driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene. Police have not released a description of the driver or the suspect vehicle.

“Police are seeking any witnesses who stopped at the scene and left prior to police arriving. Police are also looking to speak with the driver or anyone who may have witnessed the collision,” YRP said in a press release.

“Any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision, are being asked to please come forward.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the YRP Major Collision Investigation Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.