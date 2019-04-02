

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One of the suspects wanted in connection with the abduction of a 22-year-old Chinese international student in Markham last month has surrendered to police.

On Monday, York Regional Police issued a Canada-wide warrant for Toronto resident Abdullahi Adan, 37, who police allege was involved in the kidnapping of Wanzhen Lu on March 23.

On Tuesday morning, Const. Andy Pattenden confirmed that Adan turned himself in to police overnight.

"This investigation has been progressing very quickly and will continue to do so," Pattenden told CP24.

Investigators previously said that Lu was taken from an underground parking garage at a condo building near Highway 7 and Birchmount Road at around 6 p.m. on March 23.

According to police, Lu was with a female friend in the parking garage when a group of suspects pulled up in a Dodge Caravan. Police say one suspect shocked Lu with a conducted energy weapon multiple times, forced him into the waiting van, and drove off.

Lu’s friend was not injured.

The victim was found in good health in Gravenhurst on March 27 by a man who was out walking his dog in the front yard of his home on Doe Lake Road.

Investigators said Lu may have been driven to the area by his captors and then released.

Police are still searching for the three other suspects wanted in connection with the kidnapping. The outstanding suspects have not yet been named but security camera images of the men were previously released by investigators.

"It is only a matter of time before they are identified. Do what Mr. Adan did. Seek legal counsel and turn yourself in right away," Pattenden said.

"We’ve got those images out… somebody is going to recognize who they are. We need you to call us. Let us know their names so that we can close in on them and get these three suspects in custody as well."

Police also issued a warning to anyone who may be aiding and abetting the perpetrators.

"If you are considering hiding these guys or if you are now, it is not a good time to be doing that. You could be facing a criminal offence," Pattenden said.

Adan faces charges including kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, and assault.

He is scheduled to appear in a Newmarket court for a bail hearing later this morning.