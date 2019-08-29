

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are trying to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault at Dundas West Station last month.

The assault allegedly occurred at the subway station on July 20 at around 12:50 a.m.

According to police, a 25-year-old woman got off of the subway and was followed by a man.

Police allege the suspect sexually assaulted the woman on the platform and then fled the station.

He is described by investigators as six-foot-four, with black hair in “twists,” and has a scorpion tattoo on his right hand.

Police have now released security camera images of the man and hope that a member of the public can identify him.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.