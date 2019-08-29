Suspect sought in sexual assault at Dundas West Station
Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a woman at Dundas West Station. (Toronto Police Service handout)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, August 29, 2019 7:42AM EDT
Police are trying to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault at Dundas West Station last month.
The assault allegedly occurred at the subway station on July 20 at around 12:50 a.m.
According to police, a 25-year-old woman got off of the subway and was followed by a man.
Police allege the suspect sexually assaulted the woman on the platform and then fled the station.
He is described by investigators as six-foot-four, with black hair in “twists,” and has a scorpion tattoo on his right hand.
Police have now released security camera images of the man and hope that a member of the public can identify him.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.