Suspect sought in sexual assault of female in Scarborough's Cliffside neighbourhood
Published Sunday, January 3, 2021 1:01PM EST
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was knocked to the ground and sexually assaulted in Scarborough’s Cliffside neigbourhood early Sunday morning.
The incident happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the area of Kingston Road and Midland Avenue.
Police say a female was walking in the area when she was approached from behind by a man.
The victim, investigators say, was grabbed, pushed to the ground, and sexually assaulted.
The male then fled the scene eastbound on foot.
Investigators say the suspect has been described as a white male who is between the ages of 19 and 30 years old and is five-foot-eleven to six-feet tall with brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket with the hood up, a dark mask or face-covering, black pants, and white sneakers.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.