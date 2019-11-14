

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have released images of a suspect wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a woman inside a home in the city’s east end last month.

Investigators say on Oct. 16, a woman let a man she was acquainted with inside her home in the area of Danforth and Victoria Park avenues.

Once the man was inside, police say, he sexually assaulted the woman and fled the scene.

Police have now released security camera images of the suspect alleged to be involved in the assault.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.