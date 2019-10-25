

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are searching for a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on a subway train downtown last month.

Police say on Sept. 19 at around 5:15 p.m., a man was on a southbound train on Line 1 when he allegedly sexually assaulted a female passenger.

He then exited the train at College Station, police say.

He is believed to be between the ages of 35 and 45 and is between six-foot-three and six-foot-five. Police say the man has black hair, a beard, and was seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, a white baseball hat, and glasses.

Investigators have now released security camera images of the suspect and are asking anyone with information about the suspect or the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.