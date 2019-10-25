Suspect sought in sexual assault on subway near College Station
Toronto police have released video surveillance images of a suspect wanted in a sexual assault on the subway downtown. (Toronto Police Service handout)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Friday, October 25, 2019 11:11AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 25, 2019 12:17PM EDT
Toronto police are searching for a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on a subway train downtown last month.
Police say on Sept. 19 at around 5:15 p.m., a man was on a southbound train on Line 1 when he allegedly sexually assaulted a female passenger.
He then exited the train at College Station, police say.
He is believed to be between the ages of 35 and 45 and is between six-foot-three and six-foot-five. Police say the man has black hair, a beard, and was seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, a white baseball hat, and glasses.
Investigators have now released security camera images of the suspect and are asking anyone with information about the suspect or the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.