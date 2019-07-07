

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an attack in Weston that left one man seriously injured.

The incident occurred in the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West on June 26.

Police say a man sustained serious injuries after he was “violently assaulted” by another man in the neighbourhood.

Investigators subsequently identified the suspect as 23-year-old Toronto resident Ahmed Olad.

He is facing a number of charges, including aggravated assault, breaking and entering and commit, forcibly entry, and failing to comply with probation.

Police say the man is considered to be armed and dangerous and are asking members of the public not to approach him if spotted.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to contact 911 immediately.