

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have released surveillance camera footage of a male suspect who allegedly broke into a Buddhist temple in Thornhill on four separate occasions this month.

York Regional Police say the suspect broke into the grounds of Cham Shan Temple on Bayview Avenue various times between Nov. 8 and Nov. 26.

In one instance captured on camera, the suspect appears to take money from a small bin while lighting an incense stick, which is a traditional offering in the Buddhist faith.

On Wednesday, police released images and a short video clip of the suspect.

He is described as a white male in his late 30s or 40s, with a heavy build. He was seen wearing black framed eye glasses on three separate occasions.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7242.