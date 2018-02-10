

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A male teller sustained a minor head injury after an armed suspect struck him with a pistol during a bank robbery in Milton on Friday night, police say.

According to police, two male suspects entered a Scotiabank branch near Main Street and Thompson Road just before 8 p.m.

Once inside, police say that one of the suspects brandished a pistol and demanded money from the tellers.

It is further alleged that during the course of the robbery the armed suspect struck a male teller with the butt end of his pistol.

Both suspects subsequently fled the scene with an undisclosed quantity of cash.

They were last seen running eastbound towards the Milton Library and Performing Arts Centre.

Police say the teller was transported to hospital by paramedics as a precaution but was expected to be OK.