

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say a suspect has surrendered to police in connection with a hit-and-run near Schomberg that left a 26-year-old cyclist dead.

According to police, the cyclist was travelling westbound along the shoulder of Highway 9 between sideroads 15 and 17 when he was struck by a westbound vehicle at around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Police say that footage from a security camera in the area shows the vehicle slowing down and then accelerating away from the scene after the collision.

They say that investigators believe the driver of the vehicle knew that they had struck the cyclist and deliberately fled.

The cyclist was found a short time later and pronounced dead on scene.

On Monday afternoon, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt confirmed that a suspect turned themselves in to police.

The name, age, and gender of the driver has not been released.

“The investigation is ongoing, charges have not been laid at this time,” Schmidt said in a tweet.

He added that no other suspects are being sought in connection with the deadly collision.