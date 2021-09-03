A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after gunfire erupted along a busy stretch of Steeles Avenue on Friday afternoon.

A witness told CP24 that a black pickup truck was travelling east along Steeles Avenue near Alness Street at around 1:20 p.m. when it struck several construction workers before sideswiping a guardrail and slamming into a cube van.

The witness said that a group of construction workers then approached the pickup and attempted to pull the driver out of the vehicle.

However, the witness said that there was some sort of interaction and the driver appeared to fire three shots at one of the construction workers before the others were able to overpower him.

“I thought he was a drink driver or construction worker going into the site until I saw how fast he was going because you don’t got 80 km/h into a construction site head-on,” the woman said.

Toronto police say that a male victim was transported to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds following the incident.

York paramedics say that they also transported another two patients to hospital – one in serious condition and one with minor injuries.

The nature of their injuries is not immediately clear.

The suspect has been taken into custody at the scene, though it is unclear what charges he will face.

On Friday afternoon a path of destruction was visible along Steeles Avenue, including dozens of construction pylons that had been knocked over.

A black truck could also be seen wedged against a white cube van with a black handgun visible on the ground nearby.

The roadway is closed due to the police investigation.