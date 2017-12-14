

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have released surveillance camera images and video of a suspect who allegedly pulled a gun on a bank teller in The Beaches neighbourhood last month and threatened to shoot her.

On Nov. 10 at 5:15 p.m., police were called to Queen Street East and Woodbine Avenue for a report of a robbery.

Investigators allege the suspect entered the bank, waited in line for a while and then approached a teller.

When he approached the teller, police said he made a verbal demand for cash from the teller and then allegedly threatened to shoot her with a black semi-automatic handgun he pulled out of his coat.

He grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash from the teller and fled.

He is described as a white male between the ages of 45 and 55, standing five-feet-ten inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a beige coat and a black toque.

Video footage of the encounter was released on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the hold-up squad at 416-808-7350.