

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have released an image of a suspect who allegedly assaulted a condominium security guard who was attempting to remove him in the city’s Harbourfront area on Sunday.

Toronto police say that 3:31 a.m. on Sunday, they were called to a building at York and Harbour streets for a report of an assault.

Investigators allege three men were in the party room of a condominium when a security guard arrived to remove them.

Police allege one of the three men “began to throw pool balls, broke a pool cue and dropped it.”

The man then allegedly chased the guard and assaulted him.

Police released an image of the man on Tuesday, asking for assistance to identify him.

He’s described as a white male, about 25-years-old with short brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5200.