

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A suspect is expected to face charges after he slammed his vehicle through a fence near Yorkdale Shopping Centre and then fled the scene on foot, only to be apprehended by police a short time later.

It happened at around 4 a.m. on Billy Bishop Way near Dufferin Street.

Reports from the scene suggest the vehicle was travelling eastbound at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway, clipped a couple of tress, went through the fence and then burst into flames.

Police say that the driver initially ran away from the scene but was located a short time later and taken into custody.

Police say that he sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The Traffic Services unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.