

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are trying to identify a female who investigators say attempted to rob an elderly woman in Milton on Wednesday.

According to Halton Regional Police, an 87-year-old resident of a senior’s home on Bronte Street was sitting on her walker outside of her building at around noon when a silver Nissan pulled up.

The vehicle, police say, positioned itself in a parking spot close to the victim and a female got out of the passenger’s side.

Investigators allege that the female approached the elderly woman and almost immediately demanded that she hand over her rings. The suspect began to pull on the elderly woman’s fingers but the victim fought back and the suspect returned to the vehicle, which then sped off in an unknown direction.

The elderly woman was not injured in the attempted robbery.

The female suspect has been described by police as five-foot-five, 150 pounds, and had an average build. She had brown hair in a ponytail and was wearing a white shirt, an off-white button-up sweater, a blue or black ankle skirt, and black shoes.

Police say they do not have a description of the driver.

The suspect vehicle was captured on security cameras in the area but the licence plate was not recorded.

Police have now released images of that vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is asked to contact police.