

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have released a photo of a vehicle wanted in connection with a hit-and-run in Scarborough last week that left a man seriously injured.

On Friday at around 5:30 p.m., police say a dark-coloured pick-up truck and a grey Toyota Corolla were heading north on Dundalk Drive near Glamorgan Avenue when the driver of the Corolla passed and cut off the driver of the truck.

Police say the 48-year-old driver of the Toyota later stopped and exited his vehicle. He, according to police, approached the truck and a verbal altercation followed.

At one point, the driver of the truck struck the Corolla driver and fled the scene.

The truck fled east on Glamorgan Avenue and was last seen heading east on Progress Avenue from Kennedy Road.

Initially, police said the victim’s injuries were believed to be life-threatening but investigators now say the man is expected to survive.

Members of the Toronto Police Service’s traffic unit launched an investigation into the incident and security camera images have now been released of the truck.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash camera footage of the altercation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.