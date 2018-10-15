

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have released a description of a vehicle wanted in connection with gunfire in the Entertainment District on Sunday morning.

Police say officers were near Peter Street and Adelaide Street West at around 3:10 a.m. when they noticed an altercation taking place in a parking lot in the area.

As the officers approached the parking lot, multiple gunshots were fired.

According to police, one man fled in a vehicle and was seen heading northbound on Peter Street at a high rate of speed.

No injuries were reported but multiple vehicles sustained damaged, including shattered windows.

The suspect vehicle has been described as a blue Mazda 3.

Investigators are asking anyone with dash camera video in the area to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.