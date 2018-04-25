Suspect vehicle sought after woman struck downtown
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, April 25, 2018 11:03PM EDT
Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect vehicle after a woman was struck downtown on Monday night.
The collision took place at around 9 p.m. in the area of King and Bathurst streets.
Following the incident, Toronto Paramedics said a woman believed to be in her 20s was taken to a trauma centre to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators have described the vehicle involved as a “dark-coloured sporty car.”
Roads have been blocked off in the area as police conduct an investigation.