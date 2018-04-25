

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect vehicle after a woman was struck downtown on Monday night.

The collision took place at around 9 p.m. in the area of King and Bathurst streets.

Following the incident, Toronto Paramedics said a woman believed to be in her 20s was taken to a trauma centre to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have described the vehicle involved as a “dark-coloured sporty car.”

Roads have been blocked off in the area as police conduct an investigation.