Police are searching for a man who discharged a firearm at occupants inside a vehicle in the York Mills area Sunday.

In a post to X, formally Twitter, Toronto police say that the suspect discharged the firearm at about 1:15 p.m. in the York Mills Road and Don Valley Parkway area before fleeing on foot.

He is described as a medium build, tall, 20-year-old wearing a black jacket with its hood up. He was last seen in the Fenside Drive area.

There are no reported injuries, however police say that there is evidence that the firearm was discharged.

DISCHARGE FIREARM:

York Mills Rd + DVP

1:14 p.m.

- Reports that a man discharged a firearm towards occupants in a vehicle

- The vehicle fled the area

- The shooter fled the area on foot towards Fenside Dr

- Police are on scene

- York Mills is closed in the area #GO689598

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 31, 2024

The area is currently closed while police conduct an investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 416-808-2222.