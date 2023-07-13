Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted in an ongoing armed sexual assault investigation.

Police say a man and woman inside a Scarborough residence got into an argument on June 6. The two began to argue, police say, and when the woman attempted to leave, the man would not let her. The man allegedly began to “repeatedly” assault and sexually assault the woman with an unspecified weapon.

Police say the victim escaped the residence, located near the intersection of Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue, while the man was asleep.

On June 8, police executed a search warrant in the residence, recovering items “of evidentiary value” in relation to the investigation.

They announced Thursday that Jason Devine, 35, of Toronto, is wanted for a list of charges, including forcible confinement, uttering death threats, assault with a weapon, and sexual assault with a weapon. He is also wanted for three counts of failing to comply with a release warrant.

Devine is described as five-foot-eleven with short brown hair and a receding hairline. Police say he has a slim build.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this incident or Devine’s whereabouts to contact the Toronto Police Service.