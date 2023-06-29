Police in Niagara Region are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a break-and-enter investigation in the City of Welland, near Niagara Falls.

On the afternoon of June 9, police responded to a break-and-enter call at a Welland retirement building.

“Upon arrival, officers spoke with staff members who had reviewed surveillance footage and determined the suspect entered the premise at 12:05 p.m., and over the course of 20 minutes, proceeded to enter six unoccupied, unlocked resident rooms,” Niagara police said in a press release.

“When the suspect was observed by staff and confronted, he fled the area on foot. The suspect stole one 18 inch gold chain necklace and one cell phone.”

Police have identified 60-year-old Russell John White, of Niagara Falls, as the suspect.

He is wanted for six counts of breaking and entering, as well as failure to comply with a probation order and failure to comply with a release order.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.