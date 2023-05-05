A man has been arrested after he was caught allegedly holding a cell phone under the door of a west-end store’s changing room while a woman was putting on some clothes.

Toronto police issued a news release on Thursday, asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with a voyeurism investigation.

The incident happened at a clothing store in the Bloor Street West and Dufferin Street area on the evening of April 28.

Police said a woman was trying on some clothes in a changing room when she noticed a man allegedly holding a cell phone underneath the door.

The woman opened the door to confront the man, but he immediately fled the store.

On Friday, police announced that a suspect, identified as 38-year-old Adrian Alejandro Perez, was arrested. He has been charged with voyeurism.

He is set to appear in court on June 27.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.