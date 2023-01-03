Toronto police are trying to find a man who failed to show up for a court date and then allegedly assaulted someone at a home.

Police said Kristoffer Ryan James Risley failed to show up in court in order to face a charge of assault causing bodily harm stemming from an incident three years ago on Jan. 19, 2020.

Police said that this past weekend on Jan. 1, a man identified as Risley was at a home in the area of St. Clair Avenue East end O’Connor Drive, when a verbal argument ensued with another person.

He allegedly threatened to harm the other person and assaulted them before fleeing the area, police said.

Risley, 44, is wanted on a bench warrant and is also now wanted for uttering threats and assault.

Police said he is known to be violent and anyone who spots him should call 911 immediately rather than approach him.