

Kerrisa Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are looking for an arson suspect who set a vehicle and home on fire on Wednesday.

Officers responded to an incident at 4:30 p.m in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Highway 427.

Police say a man went to a home and poured an unknown liquid onto a vehicle and ignited it. He then fled the area on foot.

The vehicle was destroyed by the fire and the residence sustained fire damage.

Police have released images of a suspect. He is described as wearing black pants, black running shoes, a two-tone blue windbreaker-type jacket, black sunglasses and a black baseball cap with “Chevrolet” on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.