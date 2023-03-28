Toronto police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in an apparent unprovoked attack on a teenager at Bathurst Station last week.

The 15-year-old boy was riding up the escalator at Bathurst Station at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Thursday morning when a man standing ahead of him allegedly turned around and punched him in the face without provocation.

The suspect is described as between 30 and 35 years old, approximately six-foot-two, with brown hair and a long brown beard. He was last seen wearing a multi-coloured hat with a black brim and white lettering on the front, a black hooded sweater, black pants with a camouflage stripe down the legs and brown boots.

Police are urging witnesses to come forward with additional information.

This incident kicked off a rash of violent occurrences on the TTC this weekend, including the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old at Keele Station on Saturday night. A 22-year-old homeless man was later charged with first-degree murder in that incidents.

There have been at least four homicides on or directly outside TTC property over the last year.

In December two women were stabbed by a stranger at High Park Station, one of whom later died of her injuries.

Another woman was set on fire on a TTC bus outside Kipling Station in June, later dying of her injuries. Police said at the time that there was no known relationship between the woman and her attacker.