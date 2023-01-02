Surveillance images of a man who allegedly attempted to carjack a female victim and punched her in the face when she refused have been released by Durham police.

Police were called to the Oshawa GO parking lot on New Year’s Eve at approximately 10:00 a.m. for reports of unknown trouble.

According to police, the victim was retrieving items from her vehicle when she was approached by a male suspect who asked for the keys. When she refused, police said, the suspect punched the victim in the face.

“A brief struggle ensued and the victim called 911, resulting in the suspect fleeing eastbound on foot,” Durham Regional Police Service said in a news release issued Monday, adding that the victim sustained minor injuries.

Images of the suspect were released by police in an effort to locate him.

The suspect is described by police as five-foot-nine, in his late 20s, and having a tanned complexion with a dark beard.

He was wearing a dark coat with a plaid shirt underneath and a bright yellow toque at the time of the incident, police said.

“The male was carrying two bags, one being a leather briefcase. The male made a comment about taking the vehicle to Kingston Road,” police aid.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact Det. Cst. Fitzgerald of the Central West Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1877 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.